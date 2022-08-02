featured Okanogan County primary election returns The Chronicle Aug 2, 2022 Aug 2, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Unofficial election night returns for Okanogan County, from Okanogan County Auditor’s Office:Coroner – Rojean (Jeannie) Hughes, 4,249; write-in, 334 (incumbent Dave Rodriguez is staging a write-in campaign).Sheriff – Kevin D. Newport, 1,320; Anthony (Tony) Hawley, 2,705; Paul D. Budrow, 2,371.Commissioner District 3 – Aaron Kester, 422; Lloyd E. Caton Jr., 871; Kari Alexander, 268; Jon R. Neal, 857.Hospital District No. 1 (Three Rivers) levy – Approved, 1,495; Rejected, 675. Multi-county results – Approved, 1,609; Rejected, 788.Registered voters: 25,695.Ballots counted: 7,196.Estimated ballots left to count: 1,000.Next count: 5 p.m. Aug. 5.Voter turnout: 28.01 percentCertification date: Aug. 16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Okanogan County Primary Election Write-in Campaign Politics Ballot Voter Turnout Dave Rodriguez × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE MANAGING EDITOR SCHOOL BUS DRIVER BUS DRIVER/OPERATOR - FULL-TIME SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING MULTIPLE POSITIONS SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE Full time Dental Assistant PAYROLL DEPUTY FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS BUS DRIVER/OPERATOR - FULL-TIME Volunteer Drivers Needed - .65 cents per mile reimbursed FAMILY PRACTICE PHYSICIAN Latest News Okanogan County primary election returns Hospital board interviews four finalists for CEO job Okanogan board makes Quick pick for school chief Two die in separate vehicle accidents Forest Service imposes campfire restrictions Suicide Race qualifying continues this week Watercross racing returns to Oroville King Salmon Derby set for Aug. 5-7 Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRodriguez launches write-in campaignAlana Gayle ThompsonDavid ConnPrimary election: SheriffMariah Corinne RayRaymond Edward SmithKimberly Rae SmithDarlene M. Wilder - Cho.cho.walqxMichael P. BigelowTwo arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
