The Okanogan County Republican Party lent a helping hand to a local resident who was in need of repairs and cleanup of housing.
After seeing a social media fundraiser, the group agreed to chip in.
The project came about when a resident known only as “Mr. Anderson” lost his father in 2015. The elder Anderson was in the process of constructing his son a small home on a parcel of land he purchased. The intent was to build his son a small apartment home, under what was an existing pole barn structure.
The younger Anderson was involved in an automobile accident at the age of 25, and according to family, sustained life-long head and physical injuries.
Anderson’s father passed away and at the time of his death, the funds and assistance were no longer available, causing Anderson to live in poor conditions for several years.
“I was running large water runs out to him for a few years,” said Anderson’s half-brother Mike Stenberg. “As a family, we did the best we could at the time to make his life better.”
A lack of water, a failed plumbing system and accumulating trash made the project necessary, prompting Stenberg to seek further assistance.
“I met with Kit (Arbuckle) over coffee sharing my concerns and how I felt I was making little progress in helping him (Anderson) with my time schedule and workload,” Stenberg said.
Following the meeting, Arbuckle said he would see what he could do.
Arbuckle, who is a member of the Okanogan County Republican Party, reached out to the group to see if they were interested in volunteering their time and labor.
Members included Steve McNeese who helped with site cleanup and construction, Arbuckle who helped with site cleanup and construction, Christa “Teagan” Levine who helped with site cleanup and Darrel Diebel who assisted with site cleanup.
The work began early this year.
“I’m seeing him (Anderson) and currently helping on Sundays for a few hours each week,” Stenberg said.
The project included trash and garbage removal, repairs, site-evaluation, leveling structure and deck, a new deck cover, new stairs and splitting firewood. Repairs to Anderson’s home was more than $1,500, which came from donations through social media and other sources, and $4,000 came from family funding.
“My mom (Karen Anderson) and I want to give our greatest appreciation for the help from the Okanogan County Republican Party,” Stenberg said. “Their time and labor in helping us assist a family member who was in great need was admirable.
“They stepped up in an incredible fashion over the past two years in helping with this housing and clean-up project,” Stenberg said. “From working in the hottest of summer day’s, to running back and forth for building materials, these members have shown a side of the Republican Party that we just weren’t aware of. Compassion was expressed and concern for the down-trodden was shown.”
Amber Hedington is a reporter for The Chronicle. She can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via email at ahedington@omakchronicle.com.
