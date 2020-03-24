OKANOGAN — A state of emergency was declared in Okanogan during a special city council meeting March 20.
The regular March 17 meeting was canceled for lack of business.
A memo from Mayor Jon Culp to the council said the state of emergency would remain in place “until such time as (the) mayor determines the virus no longer presents an immediate threat to the public health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the city.”
In the resolution, the council invoked all emergency power and authority in state law, along with other legal authorities including the right to enter into contracts, employ temporary workers and incur obligations “without regard to time-consuming procedures and formalities prescribed by law.”
The mayor and city staff also are authorized to request all available state and federal financial and other assistance necessary to respond to the emergency.
