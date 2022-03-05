ok-liberty

Okanogan's Aleena Lafferty (left) works around Liberty's Ellie Denny.

 Olivia Harnack | Cheney Free Press

SPOKANE – Okanogan placed third March 5 in the state 2B girls’ basketball tournament.

The Bulldogs beat Liberty (Spangle) 56-52 in a game played in the Spokane Arena. Liberty took fifth place.

The No-7-ranked Lancers went out to a quick 17-7 lead in the first quarter, but No. 4 Okanogan bounced back in the second to outscore Liberty 16-11. Liberty led at halftime, 28-23.

Okanogan continued to lead into the third and fourth quarters.

Okanogan – Mylie Leitz-Rawson, 3 rebounds; Lexi Lafferty, 5 points, 4 rebounds; Daniele Sparks, 11 points, 9 rebounds; Aleena Lafferty, 14 points, 5 rebounds; Alex Goetz, 6 points, 5 rebounds; Lindsey Jones, 12 points, 1 rebound; Sydney Sparks, 8 points, 4 rebounds; Taylor Meyer, 2 rebounds; Ayeris Jones.

Liberty – Teagan Colvin, 28 points, 7 rebounds; Ava Budde, 3 rebounds; Ellie Denny, 16 points, 7 rebounds; Grace Grumbly, 6 points, 3 rebounds; Brooke Redder, 2 points, 1 rebound; Annika Tee, 2 rebounds; Jaidyn Stephens, 2 rebounds; Hailey Carter, Kendall Denny.

Okanogan 7 16 17 16 56

Liberty 17 11 13 11 52

