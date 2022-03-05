featured Okanogan girls take third in state The Chronicle Mar 5, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Okanogan's Aleena Lafferty (left) works around Liberty's Ellie Denny. Olivia Harnack | Cheney Free Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE – Okanogan placed third March 5 in the state 2B girls’ basketball tournament.The Bulldogs beat Liberty (Spangle) 56-52 in a game played in the Spokane Arena. Liberty took fifth place.The No-7-ranked Lancers went out to a quick 17-7 lead in the first quarter, but No. 4 Okanogan bounced back in the second to outscore Liberty 16-11. Liberty led at halftime, 28-23. Okanogan continued to lead into the third and fourth quarters.Okanogan – Mylie Leitz-Rawson, 3 rebounds; Lexi Lafferty, 5 points, 4 rebounds; Daniele Sparks, 11 points, 9 rebounds; Aleena Lafferty, 14 points, 5 rebounds; Alex Goetz, 6 points, 5 rebounds; Lindsey Jones, 12 points, 1 rebound; Sydney Sparks, 8 points, 4 rebounds; Taylor Meyer, 2 rebounds; Ayeris Jones.Liberty – Teagan Colvin, 28 points, 7 rebounds; Ava Budde, 3 rebounds; Ellie Denny, 16 points, 7 rebounds; Grace Grumbly, 6 points, 3 rebounds; Brooke Redder, 2 points, 1 rebound; Annika Tee, 2 rebounds; Jaidyn Stephens, 2 rebounds; Hailey Carter, Kendall Denny.Okanogan 7 16 17 16 56Liberty 17 11 13 11 52 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Okanogan Liberty Basketball Sport Lancer Girl State No Spokane × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES! LEGAL PROCESS ASSISTANT I RESIDENTIAL APPRAISER I SYSTEM (TECH I, II, OR ENGINEER) TRAFFIC CONTROL STRIPER CREWPERSON JUVENILE CORRECTIONS OFFICER THERAPEUTIC COURTS COORDINATOR OPERATIONS MANAGER ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES OFFICER OMAK SCHOOL DISTRICT EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES OKANOGAN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDICIAL ASSISTANT M2 ROAD MAINTENANCE WORKER OK CO PUBLIC WORKS - TEMPORARY POSITIONS MANAGING EDITOR ER TECH CERTIFIED CODER LAB TECHNICIAN/TECHNOLOGIST THREE RIVERS HOSPITAL - OPEN POSITIONS TEMPORARY SOLID WASTE OPERATOR/MECHANIC & GENERAL LABORER INFORMATION SYSTEMS TECH DREAM CDL OPPORTUNITY! FAMILY HEALTH CENTER 911 DISPATCHERS (5) CORRECTIONS DEPUTY POSITIONS CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE MIDDLE SCHOOL LIFE SKILLS PARA EDUCATOR RECORDS CLERK Latest News Cusick tops ACH for state 1B title Liberty tops Brewster for state 2B title Okanogan girls take third in state Brewster boys advance to title game Colfax knocks Raiders out of contention Okanogan will play for third, fifth places ACH boys will play for state title La Conner knocks Raider girls out of tourney Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSuspect sought in Chesaw homicide caseBrewster boys advance to title gameLake Roosevelt wins first state gameLiberty tops Brewster for state 2B titleBrewster pulls out victory over Toutle LakeOkanogan will play for third, fifth placesPatti Lyn TroutmanACH boys will play for state titleRichard C. ‘Dick’ WeitmanOkanogan girls take third in state Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
