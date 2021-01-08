UPDATE: Broughton-Cornett has contacted the sheriff's office and he is fine, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
OKANOGAN – The public’s help is being sought to help locate a missing Okanogan man last seen on Christmas Day.
Chris M. Broughton-Cornett, 25, was last seen near the Okanogan boat launch at the end of Tyee Street, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. The sheriff’s office was notified about 2:07 a.m. Jan. 6.
Deputies searched several locations where Broughton-Cornett was known to frequent and have been unable to locate him, the sheriff said.
Broughton-Cornett is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with knowledge of his location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office, 509-422-7232.
