TONASKET — The Okanogan Rivers is expected to hit minor flood stage by next week, according to meteorologists at the Spokane office of the National Weather Service.
“Unseasonably warm temperatures and rapidly melting mountain snowpack will lead to significant rises in rivers and creeks across Okanogan County into next week,” officials said in a hydrologic outlook warning Friday morning. “Some of the bigger rises are expected along the Okanogan River, and current forecasts place the river into action stage near Tonasket by Sunday and into minor flood stage by Monday night. Increased flow is also expected for the Similkameen River.”
As of late this week, the Okanogan River at Janis Bridge was forecast to reach 16.19 feet by Wednesday, May 19. Flood stage is 15 feet at that point along the river.
The river was at 11.12 feet as of Friday morning.
Temperatures are expected to be 10 to almost 20 degrees above average for this time over the weekend, with valley temperatures expected to climb to the 80s to around 90 degrees by Sunday.
In 2018, the Okanogan River crested at 19.71 feet May 12. The level was the third highest on record, behind 21.79 feet in 1948 and 22.54 feet in 1972.
“Some uncertainty remains, and river level forecasts are likely to be modified in the next few days,” meteorologists said. “Monitor weather and river forecasts from the National Weather Service in the coming days to be informed with the latest information available.”
