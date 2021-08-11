OKANOGAN – A special Okanogan City Council meeting is planned Thursday, Aug. 12, to discuss federal coronavirus fiscal recovery funds.
The Zoom meeting starts at 2 p.m.
People wanting to tune in can go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87409860042, with the meeting ID 874 0986 0042, or call 253-215-8782 with the same ID number.
