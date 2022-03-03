featured Okanogan tops Raiders in girls’ basketball The Chronicle Mar 3, 2022 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alex Goetz moves the ball for Okanogan during a regional game Feb. 26 in Wenatchee. Joseph Claypoole | The Chronicle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE – Okanogan topped Lake Roosevelt, 64-49, in a state girls’ basketball tournament quarterfinal game this morning, March 3.The No. 4-seeded Bulldogs were playing their first game at state after receiving a first-round bye. Lake Roosevelt beat Rainier yesterday to advance to the quarterfinal game in the Spokane Arena.Okanogan will play at 3:45 p.m. tomorrow, March 4, against the winner of the Warden-La Conner game. As of mid-morning today, Warden and La Conner were playing. Later today, Raymond will meet Colfax and Chief Leschi will take on Liberty (Spangle).Lake Roosevelt drops into the consolation bracket against the loser of the Warden-La Conner game. The winner will play for fourth and sixth places. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lake Roosevelt Okanogan Quarterfinal Sport La Conner Game First Round Bye × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES! LEGAL PROCESS ASSISTANT I RESIDENTIAL APPRAISER I SYSTEM (TECH I, II, OR ENGINEER) TRAFFIC CONTROL STRIPER CREWPERSON JUVENILE CORRECTIONS OFFICER THERAPEUTIC COURTS COORDINATOR OPERATIONS MANAGER ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES OFFICER OMAK SCHOOL DISTRICT EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES OKANOGAN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDICIAL ASSISTANT CAMP HOST FAMILY HEALTH CENTER 911 DISPATCHERS (5) CORRECTIONS DEPUTY POSITIONS CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE MIDDLE SCHOOL LIFE SKILLS PARA EDUCATOR RECORDS CLERK INFORMATION SYSTEMS TECH DREAM CDL OPPORTUNITY! Latest News Brewster pulls out victory over Toutle Lake ACH beats Lummi Nation, moves to semifinals Okanogan tops Raiders in girls’ basketball Raider boys top Coupeville; Brewster meets Toutle Lake today Lake Roosevelt wins first state game Police book fewer people in 2021 Dispatch fields 55,000-plus incoming calls Comments sought on wolf conflict proposals Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSuspect sought in Chesaw homicide caseLake Roosevelt wins first state gameBodies of missing Omak couple locatedInvestigation continues into double homicideWashington State Patrol joins Chesaw homicide investigationPatti Lyn TroutmanRichard C. ‘Dick’ WeitmanRichard Allen BeaughanBrewster pulls out victory over Toutle LakeSpokane Valley asks McMorris Rodgers for millions for rail crossings, roads, trails Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
