goetz

Alex Goetz moves the ball for Okanogan during a regional game Feb. 26 in Wenatchee.

 Joseph Claypoole | The Chronicle

SPOKANE – Okanogan topped Lake Roosevelt, 64-49, in a state girls’ basketball tournament quarterfinal game this morning, March 3.

The No. 4-seeded Bulldogs were playing their first game at state after receiving a first-round bye. Lake Roosevelt beat Rainier yesterday to advance to the quarterfinal game in the Spokane Arena.

Okanogan will play at 3:45 p.m. tomorrow, March 4, against the winner of the Warden-La Conner game.

As of mid-morning today, Warden and La Conner were playing. Later today, Raymond will meet Colfax and Chief Leschi will take on Liberty (Spangle).

Lake Roosevelt drops into the consolation bracket against the loser of the Warden-La Conner game. The winner will play for fourth and sixth places.

