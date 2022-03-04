mylie

Okanogan's Mylie Leitz-Rawson goes up for a basket against a Warden defender.

 Olivia Harnack | Cheney Free Press

SPOKANE – Okanogan’s girls’ basketball team will play for third and fifth places in state after dropping a semifinal game to Warden today, March 4, in the Spokane Arena.

Warden won 68-48 and moves on to the championship game tomorrow against either Colfax or Liberty (Spangle). The game starts at 5 p.m.

Okanogan will meet the loser of the Colfax-Liberty game at 11:15 a.m. The other consolation game, for fourth and sixth places, pits La Conner against Raymond at 8 a.m.

Warden jumped out to a 21-15 first-quarter lead in the first quarter and led 38-30 at the half. The Cougars won the third and fourth quarters, 18-11 and 12-7, respectively.

Okanogan did lead for a time, with the largest lead being by seven points in the first quarter. Warden’s biggest lead was 25 points with 4:16 to go in the fourth quarter.

Okanogan – Mylie Leitz-Rawson, 2 points, 3 rebounds; Lexi Lafferty, 5 points, 4 rebounds; Daniele Sparks, 11 points, 4 rebounds; Aleena Lafferty, 2 points, 1 rebound; Alex Goetz, 11 points, 3 rebounds; Lindsey Jones, 6 points, 1 rebound; Ayeris Jones, 3 points, 9 rebounds; Sydney Sparks, 2 points; Taylor Meyer, 6 points, 3 rebounds; Piper Leitz-Rawson.

Warden - Lauryn Madsen, 26 points, 6 rebounds; Quinn Erdmann, 2 rebounds; Jaryn Madsen, 7 points, 4 rebounds; Rylee McKay, 11 points, 4 rebounds; Kiana Rios, 15 points, 11 rebounds; Arely Rangel, 5 points, 2 rebounds; Kaylee Erickson, 1 rebound; Kaya Enriquez, 4 points, 4 rebounds; Molly Sackmann; Sierra Campos, Alexis Leinweber, Aliza Leinweber.

Okanogan 15 15 11 7 48

Warden 21 17 18 12 68

