featured Okanogan will play for third, fifth places The Chronicle Mar 4, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Okanogan's Mylie Leitz-Rawson goes up for a basket against a Warden defender. Olivia Harnack | Cheney Free Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE – Okanogan’s girls’ basketball team will play for third and fifth places in state after dropping a semifinal game to Warden today, March 4, in the Spokane Arena.Warden won 68-48 and moves on to the championship game tomorrow against either Colfax or Liberty (Spangle). The game starts at 5 p.m.Okanogan will meet the loser of the Colfax-Liberty game at 11:15 a.m. The other consolation game, for fourth and sixth places, pits La Conner against Raymond at 8 a.m. Warden jumped out to a 21-15 first-quarter lead in the first quarter and led 38-30 at the half. The Cougars won the third and fourth quarters, 18-11 and 12-7, respectively.Okanogan did lead for a time, with the largest lead being by seven points in the first quarter. Warden’s biggest lead was 25 points with 4:16 to go in the fourth quarter.Okanogan – Mylie Leitz-Rawson, 2 points, 3 rebounds; Lexi Lafferty, 5 points, 4 rebounds; Daniele Sparks, 11 points, 4 rebounds; Aleena Lafferty, 2 points, 1 rebound; Alex Goetz, 11 points, 3 rebounds; Lindsey Jones, 6 points, 1 rebound; Ayeris Jones, 3 points, 9 rebounds; Sydney Sparks, 2 points; Taylor Meyer, 6 points, 3 rebounds; Piper Leitz-Rawson.Warden - Lauryn Madsen, 26 points, 6 rebounds; Quinn Erdmann, 2 rebounds; Jaryn Madsen, 7 points, 4 rebounds; Rylee McKay, 11 points, 4 rebounds; Kiana Rios, 15 points, 11 rebounds; Arely Rangel, 5 points, 2 rebounds; Kaylee Erickson, 1 rebound; Kaya Enriquez, 4 points, 4 rebounds; Molly Sackmann; Sierra Campos, Alexis Leinweber, Aliza Leinweber.Okanogan 15 15 11 7 48 Warden 21 17 18 12 68 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Okanogan First Quarter Sport Basketball Game Warden Basketball Team Semifinal Quarter × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES! LEGAL PROCESS ASSISTANT I RESIDENTIAL APPRAISER I SYSTEM (TECH I, II, OR ENGINEER) TRAFFIC CONTROL STRIPER CREWPERSON JUVENILE CORRECTIONS OFFICER THERAPEUTIC COURTS COORDINATOR OPERATIONS MANAGER ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES OFFICER OMAK SCHOOL DISTRICT EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES OKANOGAN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDICIAL ASSISTANT M2 ROAD MAINTENANCE WORKER OK CO PUBLIC WORKS - TEMPORARY POSITIONS MANAGING EDITOR ER TECH CERTIFIED CODER LAB TECHNICIAN/TECHNOLOGIST THREE RIVERS HOSPITAL - OPEN POSITIONS TEMPORARY SOLID WASTE OPERATOR/MECHANIC & GENERAL LABORER INFORMATION SYSTEMS TECH DREAM CDL OPPORTUNITY! FAMILY HEALTH CENTER 911 DISPATCHERS (5) CORRECTIONS DEPUTY POSITIONS CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE MIDDLE SCHOOL LIFE SKILLS PARA EDUCATOR RECORDS CLERK Latest News Brewster boys advance to title game Colfax knocks Raiders out of contention Okanogan will play for third, fifth places ACH boys will play for state title La Conner knocks Raider girls out of tourney Brewster pulls out victory over Toutle Lake ACH beats Lummi Nation, moves to semifinals Okanogan tops Raiders in girls’ basketball Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSuspect sought in Chesaw homicide caseLake Roosevelt wins first state gameBrewster boys advance to title gameBrewster pulls out victory over Toutle LakeBodies of missing Omak couple locatedPatti Lyn TroutmanRichard C. ‘Dick’ WeitmanRichard Allen BeaughanOkanogan will play for third, fifth placesSpokane Valley to celebrate 20 years of rapid growth Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.