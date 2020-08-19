OMAK – An overview of the Omak School District’s reopening plan will be presented during a community Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
Superintendent Michael Porter and district building administrators talk about the 2020-21 school year reopening plan and field pre-submitted community questions to help parents and students plan for the upcoming school year.
Questions can be submitted by 3 p.m. Aug. 21 to Estelle McCormack at 509-826-0320 or emccormack@omaksd.org.
People can listen in at https://zoom.us/j/94512260580.
