OMAK – The Omak Stampede is canceled for 2020.
Omak Stampede Inc., the Suicide Race Owners and Jockeys Association, Omak Stampede Indian Encampment and City of Omak agreed the 87th event should not be held. This year would have been the 85th anniversary of the Suicide Race.
“Each of us came together with our many concerns and considerations for our community, sponsors and patrons,” said a Stampede announcement. “We feel that with uncertainty within the state we cannot provide the world-class show that we pride ourselves in.”
Stampede facilities are closed to the public and travelers.
“We will continue to monitor our current pandemic situation and re-evaluate at a later date to see if we can hold some kind of event in the fall of this year,” said those involved.
