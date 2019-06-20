WENATCHEE – An online open house is planned from 5-6 p.m. today, June 20, by state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials.
Department Director Kelly Susewind and North Central Regional Director Jim Brown will take questions from the public. People can log on at www.wdfw.wa.gov or https://player.invintus.com/?clientID=2836755451&eventID=2019061014.
“I understand and care that the decisions we make in Olympia have a real ability to impact the quality of life in our communities,” said Susewind. “This is an opportunity for our customers to share the topics and issues with us that affect them in their own region.”
The director has participated in previous digital open house events, but this is the first on a regional level.
Susewind and Brown will share updates on a few local issues, such as challenges caused by the current drought, a proposed new shooting range and the recent fire near Crab Creek.
