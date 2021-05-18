Spring is here and the planning for the 2021 Okanogan County Fair, Sept. 9-12, is in full swing!
Are you ready? Have you thought about the projects you will be entering? Now is the time to begin planting if you are interested in entering flowers, vegetable and/or fruits. Remember, the biggest pumpkin takes time to grow!
Do you have your livestock project if you are taking one? What is your feed schedule/program to ensure they make weight? What will your educational display teach the spectators at the fair?
Our Queen Whitney Wilson has been busy representing our fair at a variety of community events and has delivered premium books to a variety of local businesses. The book is filled with important deadlines, rules and general information.
A few other things to think about:
• Camping applications are due by June 18.
• Are you a vendor? Have you turned in your application? The fair is always seeking new and returning vendors. If you’re interested in being a vendor, contact the fair office for an application. Applications are due by June 11.
• Preregistration for livestock will be done online through ShoWorks this year. Swine, beef and sheep need to be pre-registered by June 11. Horse registration runs Aug. 1-30. All other animals need to be pre-registered by Aug. 15.
For more information about animal registration, vending or camping application, contact the fair office at 509-422-1621.
The Okanogan County Fair Advisory Committee meets the second Monday of the month and is always looking for volunteers. The meetings are open to the public and begin at 6 p.m. in the Okanogan County Commissioners’ hearing room, 123 N. Fifth Ave., Okanogan.
This article was submitted by the Okanogan County Fair Advisory Committee.
