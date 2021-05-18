We at the Omak Food Bank has been serving the Omak community and its surrounding area since 1981.
We depend on outside agencies such as Second Harvest, local grocery stores and on significant monetary contributions to purchase the food items we dispense to our customers every Monday and Thursday from 9-11 a.m.
Those who work at the Food Bank do so exclusively on a volunteer basis.
This past year we have seen our volume of customers grow considerably, with 40 pounds of food per person being distributed twice per week.
Our donations have equally grown to meet the demand. Your generosity is gratefully received.
For years, our board of directors has been concerned about wintertime ice buildup on our handicap ramp and outside stairs. It has been a hazardous situation, an accident waiting to happen. But this year we applied for, and won, several grants to repair and maintain our building structure.
These grants were used to build a canopy over our ramp and stairs.
This money was specifically dedicated for this purpose, and not for food purchases. Again, food purchases were made through other grants and through donations from residents and businesses.
We greatly appreciate the generosity and support from our caring community.
We will continue to be good stewards of the donations and grant monies we receive. Thank you, Omak.
This article was submitted by the Omak Food Bank chairman of the board Garry Fingar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.