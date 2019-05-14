OSOYOOS, B.C. - The Richter Creek wildfire burning about 7 miles west of town has reached about 250 hectares (about 617 acres) as of Tuesday, May 14.
"This fire is considered out of control at this time," officials from the BC Wildfire Service said Tuesday morning. "Crews are on site and being assisted by two helicopters."
The cause of the fire has been determined as a vehicle fire that spread to nearby grass along Highway 3, officials said.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has put an evacuation alert in place.
Officials said 40 firefighters are assigned to the blaze
