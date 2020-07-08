Yes, you read the front-page headline correctly. There will not any curly fries, horse racing or Ferris wheel rides this September, as organizers decided to cancel this year’s Okanogan County Fair.
Last week the Okanogan County Fair Advisory Committee and Okanogan County commissioners decided the 71st annual event should not take place this year because of coronavirus concerns.
Alternate events are in the works for youngsters with market animals and those with still life projects.
The decision has brought a rash of opinions on social media.
Last week The Chronicle ran an online poll (prior to commissioners’ decision) to see what form readers thought the fair should take this year.
Move ahead with the traditional fair garnered the most responses at 65.1 percent. Skip the fair and have a market sale only brought 13.1 percent of respondents’ support, while cancel it and plan a bigger and better fair next year brought 10.3 percent support.
For most of us, the county fair is a time to celebrate the hard work and achievements of our local youth. From raising the perfect animal, to growing the biggest vegetable, the fair is a community reunion of sorts. But for those working behind the scenes, there is a handful of volunteers working to keep the many moving parts going.
But before we jump on the county for its decision to ax the fair, we must step back and look at the whole picture.
Obviously, there are health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. How would social distancing work at the fairgrounds? Would gate volunteers have to take names and temperatures of each spectator? How would bathrooms and barns be continually sanitized?
Aside from the health aspect, fair leaders and commissioners also have expressed other underlying concerns, too.
Okanogan County – and most of the nation, for that matter – have been essentially locked down for four months. And the economy is suffering from this.
How would the fair and barn superintendents rally the necessary financial support – be it through vendors in the Agriplex to individual department trophy sponsorships? In fact, the fair committee said some vendors were having issues even getting insurance amid the pandemic.
Meanwhile, there’s discussion that the state is looking to cut funding for certain programs, including pari-mutuel proceeds — of which our county usually receives between $30,000 and $36,000 for the fair. Those funds help to cover the cost of grounds rental.
But finances aside, what would gate admissions look like?
Committee Chairman Mike Egerton said gate admission could be huge as we would be one of the only fairs in the entire state. But the influx of tourists from other parts of the state could lead to a spike in cases here.
Commissioner Andy Hover offered a different theory, suggesting gates could be low as people may not feel safe to gather.
Furthermore, with COVID cases on the rise, who knows if schools will be fully back in session by fair time, affecting FFA students.
And 4-H is under a Washington State University mandate that members can’t participate unless the county is in Phase 4. That doesn’t seem likely by fair time in early September.
It’s a shame that we can’t have a county fair, but we support the commissioners’ decision and look forward to a bigger and better fair next year.
