The prospect of having this year’s Okanogan County Fair is yet to be decided by the Okanogan County Fair Advisory Committee and Okanogan County Commissioners, but several aspects must be considered before they make their decision.
A special meeting is planned Monday night to consider having the fair as normal or canceling it in favor of a market sale-only event, or virtual fair because of COVID-19 concerns.
But before fair leaders make their final decision and face a rash of public backlash, we urge organizers to consider all aspects and possible repercussions.
The fair has been an intregral part of our county for more than 70 years. Such an achievement is no small feat. But given the current pandemic, we think it is understandable that if there is a fair this year, it will not look as normal. Social distancing likely will be enforced as will facial coverings. But how can the county — or fair leaders — enforce such measures?
It’s also pretty safe to assume there won’t be a carnival, and rodeo and horse racing spectators would be spaced out under the grandstands.
We think most everyone is OK with those aspects. After all, a smaller fair is better than no fair at all. But what will the economic impact be on the fair for future years?
Gate admission may be down as many senior citizens and residents with medical conditions may opt out of attended the first major event in the county following the start of the pandemic (Omak Stampede and all community festivals have been canceled).
Are vendors — some of which have been closed for nearly four months — willing to close their stores for the weekend to head out to the fairground?
Meanwhile, there’s discussion that the state is looking to cut funding for certain programs, including pari-mutuel proceeds — of which our county usually receives between $30,000 and $36,000 for the fair. Those funds help to cover the cost of grounds rental. (Yes, the Fair Advisory Committee rents the fairgrounds from the county for around $45,000.)
It would be nice for the county to give absolute certainty that the fair will go on as planned.
But if there’s an inkling that they will have to cancel, it is best to do it now before participants get knee-deep in making their educational displays, framing their perfect photos and purchasing their new show ring attire.
(Editor’s note: The Okanogan County Fair Advisory Committee meeting will be at 6 p.m. June 29 via Zoom platform. The meeting ID is 856 3295 5121. The fair is asking residents with comments or concerns to be presented to the committee to email fair@co.okanogan.wa.us.)
