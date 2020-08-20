LOOMIS – The Palmer Fire continues to burn out of control northeast of Loomis.
The fire began about 2:51 p.m. Aug. 18 near Washburn Lake and spread quickly north and then east. Size estimates range from 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
State mobilization was authorized at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 19 at the request of Fire District No. 10 Chief Darryl Perry.
Level 3 evacuation notices were issued Tuesday evening for the area between Wannacut and Washburn lakes and Wednesday evening for the area north of Loomis from Toats Coulee to Chopaka roads. Nearly 90 homes are threatened.
The fire is burning mostly in grass, sage and trees.
Firefighters from the state Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and local fire districts responded. Air resources were called.
Some crews protected structures all day Wednesday while others constructed bulldozer and hand lines. The fire has multiple flanks, according to fire officials.
Northwest Incident Management Team 6 has been ordered to manage the fire fight. Mobilization specialists from the state Fire Protection Bureau have ordered five strike teams.
“The fire is not contained and will likely continue to grow,” DNR spokeswoman Isabelle D. Hoygaard said Wednesday evening.
Officers with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, state Department of Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Border Patrol delivered evacuation notices.
Cause of the fire is under investigation.
