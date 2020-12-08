PATEROS – Several dozen students were named to honor rolls at Pateros School for first quarter achievements.
Superintendent’s list, 3.75-4.0
Seniors – Yadhira Ascencion-Villaraldo, Dylan R. Bosch, Aidan C. Hall, Nayeli Hernandez-Vera, Anna M. Williams, Jennifer G. Flores-Xhurape, Jillian M. Piechalski, Santana S. Ayala, Eric B. Espino, Ruth Estrada-Sanchez.
Juniors – Bella X. Arellano, Daniel A. Garibay, Angie Gonzalez-Soriano, Alley E. Piechalski, Sage O. Scott, Katharine D. Zoretic, Harveen K. Gill.
Sophomores – Dilan Martinez Perez, Laini E. Gallegos, Edith J. Martinez, Lia G. Hough, Angel Y. Cisneros Reyes.
Freshmen – Liliana Gonzales-Sanchez, Jenessa L. Scroggie, Janette M. Hernandez-Castro, Sarai Martinez-Ascension, Amaris G. Osorio.
Eighth-graders – James D. Evans, Macy M. Mullin, Wray M. Scott, Edwin Abrego-Martinez, Adamary J. Loyola.
Seventh-graders – Larkin G. Freels, Harmon Gill, Paeton J. White, Addison M. Henton, Dylan P. Miller, Wrandie L. Bowen, Dakota R. Lasley, Dulce Vicente.
Principal’s list, 3.5-3.749
Seniors – Aleeka M. Miller-Smith.
Sophomores – Jasmine N. Contreras, Alyssa Lopez.
Freshmen – Anaih Cazares, Nyjae’ J. Sullivan, Trenton Rodman.
Eighth-graders – Giselle Ceniceros, Daniela Espino-Hernandez, Samantha M. Flores-Xhurape, Kinden M. Hook, Alexandra Y. Ruiz Ramirez.
Seventh-graders – Ava L. Mitchell, Kellcee M. Nicholson, Dennis Dion U. Reyes, Aiden E. Anderson Rocha, Joceline R. Gonzalez, Miley J. Mullin, Kray J. Hampe.
Merit, 3.0-3.49
Seniors – Lucas R. Miller, America Portillo, Travis Collins, Calvin D. Blackburn, Itzel Diaz-Villalpando.
Juniors – Naili J. Hernandez, Ruby Y. Mota, Mia R. Rodman, Daniel J. Dowers.
Sophomores – Gea G. Asmussen, Kailani J. Malar, Angel D. Gonzales-Sanchez, Alex S. Martinez-Ascencion, Flavio C. Sanchez-Osorio.
Freshmen – Diego Mota-Garcia, Bobbi M. Nicholson, Elpidio Pamatz-Arevalo, Bryan F. Espino-Basurto, Alexander R. Ramirez.
Eighth-graders – Austin J. Simpson, Michael A. Ward, Jocelynn Hernandez-Vera, Lexi A. Vargas, Jacqueline Gomez, Mallory E. Moore, Dameon I. Espinoza, Alexis Jimenez-Ramirez.
Seventh-graders – Kaitlin A. Lindquist, Hunter T. Jensen, Jacob L. Piechalski, Adia Basler, Aiden Z. Goehry, Kevin I. Isabel-Ranirez, Martin M. Hernandez-Castro, Juan Ascencion Tellez, Stevie L. Simmons, Josue Abrego-Martinez, Abi J. Swezey, Ricardo A. Fonseca, Wesley E. Scott, Gabriel A. Kuehn.
