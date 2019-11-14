PATEROS - Water repair is taking place on Eveline Street today.
People are asked to avoid the area. Water was expected to be shut off at 10 a.m.
Repair is expected to take four to six hours.
Addresses affected are 400-665 Riverside Drive, 100-150 Eveline Street, all of Methow Place and 479-600 Warren Street.
