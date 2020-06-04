OMAK — A march in remembrance of George Floyd is planned at 5 tonight, June 4, in Omak.
Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis, Minn., police officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck during an arrest.
The officer and three other officers have since been charged in his death.
The Omak event, labeled as “a peaceful march for George Floyd,” is scheduled to begin at Civic League Park, 30 S. Ash St.
Organizers say the event will be peaceful, and there are no intentions of a riot, violence or vandalism.
Law enforcement will be present.
Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin wasn’t immediately available for comment.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office also will have a presence, according to Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Hawley said law enforcement has been in communication with organizers of the rally and those concerned about protecting the downtown area. He said everyone wants a peaceful event.
The concern is for someone who may try to turn the event into something no one wants.
Organizers and business people agree each has a right to do what they’re doing – march and protect their businesses, he said.
“Both sides have good leadership and a similar message,” he said.
Omak Mayor Cindy Gagne echoed that.
“We expect it to be peaceful for anyone who participates,” she said Thursday morning, adding she hopes people can “speak their mind peacefully so that they can be heard.”
Hawley said he’s had plenty of calls about possible disruption by outside groups.
He said law enforcement has several plans in place for addressing the rally, depending on the situation. If it remains peaceful, people will see deputies in their normal uniforms.
Additional details, including the route of the march have can be found here.
