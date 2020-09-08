BRIDGEPORT – The Pearl Hill Fire in Douglas County has blackened more than 174,000 acres, according to Douglas County Fire District No. 3.
The fire started Sept. 7 when the Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County spotted across the Columbia.
Strong north winds pushed the fire south to Highway 2, east to Leahy Junction and west toward McNeil Canyon.
Local firefighters, and those from state and federal agencies are fighting the blaze. Because of the large number of fires across the state, there were not enough resources to fill all the requests for help, the fire district said.
Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team is on scene.
Mansfield and rural areas of northern Douglas County are under a Level 3 (get out now) evacuation notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.