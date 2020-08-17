Ferry, Okanogan counties have lowest return rates
OLYMPIA – U.S. Census return rates in eastern Washington are low and could lead to loss of representation in the state Legislature.
Eastern Washington senators last week sounded the alarm about low response rates.
Return rates are running far lower than the statewide average of 69.3 percent, said the lawmakers. Meanwhile, returns from the central Puget Sound area are running abnormally high.
In some areas of eastern Washington, particularly the Yakima Valley and the northeastern counties, barely half of the population has responded, with some areas even lower. Ferry County has the lowest rate, at 39.7 percent, and Okanogan County is second-lowest, at 40.6 percent, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates as of Aug. 11.
“If this keeps up, eastern Washington could lose a seat in the state Legislature,” said Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, who represents northeast Washington’s 7th Legislative District. “In a year like this one, with proposals for massive tax increases just around the corner, I think the people of eastern Washington ought to be very concerned that their voices will be drowned out in Olympia.”
Legislative and congressional seats are apportioned based on population.
By law, the population count in legislative and congressional district should be as close to equal as possible, but if population numbers are underreported in a particular area, district boundaries will be skewed and the people of that area will be shortchanged in both Washington, D.C., and Olympia, said the senators.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, other estimated return rates for eastern Washington so far include Pend Oreille County, 40.7 percent; Klickitat, 47 percent; Lincoln County, 48.4 percent; Adams County, 51.5 percent; Stevens County, 52.4 percent; Kittitas County, 52.9 percent; Grant County, 53.3 percent; Chelan County, 55 percent; Columbia County, 56.6 percent; Garfield County, 57.2 percent; Whitman County, 59.1; Douglas County, 60.3 percent; Yakima County, 63.2 percent; Franklin County, 64.5 percent; Walla Walla County, 68.2 percent; Asotin County, 69.5 percent; Spokane County, 71.7 percent, and Benton County, 72.1 percent.
The U.S. Census, a once-a-decade project launched in 1790 and outlined in the Constitution, is used for everything from determining school district allocations to plans for new highways.
Legislative and congressional redistricting will take place in Washington state after census numbers are finalized this fall.
“Eastern Washington can’t afford to lose a seat at a time like this,” said Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake. “Clearly we have different interests than those who represent the greater Seattle area.
“As the state’s largest city descends into political chaos, we must make sure that our communities are fairly and accurately counted in order to avoid future proposals to force Seattle-style policies on the entire state.”
The Census Bureau plans to complete its count by Sept. 30. Lawmakers are urging eastern Washington residents to get their census forms in as soon as possible.
Census responses can be returned online at 2020Census.gov. They can also be completed over the phone. English speakers can call 844-330-2020. Spanish speakers can call 844-468-2020.
“State outreach efforts have failed miserably in areas with large Latino populations,” said Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside. “Although the state spent $15 million to increase minority reporting, there doesn’t seem to have been enough effort in promoting responses from minority communities in eastern Washington.
“Participating in the census is really a civic duty, and it is critical that every voice count.”
