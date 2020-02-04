OROVILLE - The Oroville School District will have a greater presence of law enforcement today because of a perceived student-to-student threat via text message.
“Yesterday afternoon (Feb. 3) junior high/high school administration was made aware of a perceived student-to-student threat involving images of two pellet guns in a text chain,” the district wrote in an email sent to parents Tuesday morning. “Law enforcement was immediately notified, who then made contact with involved students and their families.”
The district said officers confirmed the student in question did not have access to firearms, and they determined “that no legal charges would be brought based on the facts of the case.”
“While the district cannot share details of an investigation when in cooperation with law enforcement, nor share specific information regarding student discipline, please know that the district is effectively addressing student behavior,” the district said. “Additionally, in an extreme abundance of caution, the district requested law enforcement presence throughout the day.”
The district said staff, students and law enforcement should be commended for their swift response.
“A special thank you to the U.S. Border Patrol and Okanogan County Sheriff Department,” the email said. “Please know that Oroville School District has been actively training and drilling for emergencies, in addition to taking a lead role in strategic planning for emergencies at a regional level.”
