BRIDGEPORT – Officers from several agencies are looking for a missing Grand Coulee man whose boat was found drifting on the Columbia River above Chief Joseph Dam on May 29.
Charles Baker, 81, is missing, said Steve Groseclose, chief criminal deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Baker’s 14-foot boat and motor were found drifting, unoccupied, five miles above Chief Joseph Dam. Baker’s pickup truck and boat trailer were found at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat launch above the dam.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and Colville Tribal Police searched the river for Baker, who was last seen May 27.
No foul play is suspected in his disappearance, Groseclose said.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from anyone who saw Baker launching or operating his boat on the Columbia River on May 27.
Information may be phoned to the sheriff’s office at 509-884-0941 or RiverCom dispatch center at 509-884-1535.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.