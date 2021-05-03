Police seek help identifying theft suspects

OMAK - The Omak Police Department is seeking help from the public in identify two individuals suspected of theft.
“If you have any information on their identity please contact the Omak Police Department or Chief Dan Christensen at 509-826-0383,” officials said. “Help us help our small business owners of the City of Omak.”
