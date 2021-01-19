CONCONULLY — A scaled-down version of the Conconully Outhouse Races slipped and slid along an alternate course Saturday, Jan. 16.
A half-dozen outhouses on skis showed up for competition in five categories.
Main Street was not available, so an alternate course was set up next to Conconully Reservoir at Shady Pines Resort.
Scat Missile, from Owens Riverside Meats, won the people’s choice award with its cow-clad team sporting black-and-white print and udders. It garnered plenty of moos from the crowd as it slid by during racing.
Although organizers encouraged competitors and spectators to wear masks to discourage possible spread of COVID-19, few people at the event did.
1 of 8
Pushers for The Scat Missile (in cow costumes) encounter an udderly upsetting collision with Wheel of Destiny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.