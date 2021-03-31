TONASKET – A six-hour power outage is planned April 8-9 in the Tonasket area.
The outage is scheduled to start at 11:55 p.m. April 8 and last until around 6 a.m. April 9. PUD crews will do system maintenance on the Tonasket substation in preparation for irrigation season.
People who use medical equipment requiring electrical power are advised to make other provisions, said the PUD.
The outage will affect all PUD customers in:
-Tonasket north along the Highway 97 corridor to 1.5 miles south of Ellisforde.
-Tonasket south along the Highway 97 corridor to one mile south of Janis bridge.
-Tonasket, North Pine Creek, Aeneas Valley, Tunk Valley, Chewiliken Valley and Crawfish Lake.
The Omak, Tunk and Lemanasky Mountain communications repeaters also will be off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.