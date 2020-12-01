AENEAS VALLEY - As part of ongoing utility work in the area, the Okanogan County PUD has advised there will be two, five-hour outages beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and Thursday, Dec. 3.
The outages will affect 445 Okanogan County PUD customers.
Areas are from the intersection of Highway 20 up Aeneas Valley, with Cape Labelle, Frosty Creek, Lyman Lake, Patterson Creek and Peony Creek areas affected.
"Crews have been working in the area for several weeks now, and these outages will allow the cut over from the old line to the new line," PUD spokeswoman Sheila Corson said.
