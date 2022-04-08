featured Powwow set for April 9 at WSU By Olivia Harnack Whitman County Gazette Apr 8, 2022 Apr 8, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dan Nanamkin performs for students during a March program at the Omak Performing Arts Center. Joseph Claypoole | The Chronicle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PULLMAN – The Pah-Loots-Puu powwow is set for April 9 at Washington State University’s Beasley Coliseum.Two grand entry dancing competitions are scheduled to start at noon and 6 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.Master of ceremonies will be Fred Hill and the arena director is Dan Nanamkin. Hahots Shebala will be the head man dancer and Meilani Decker the head woman dancer.Host drum is Buffalo Hill Singers.The program will be the first Pah-Loots-Puu since COVID-19 shutdown mandates were initiated more than two years ago.Arts and crafts vendors are available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hahots Shebala Fred Hill Pah-loots-puu Sport Ballet Master Of Ceremonies Vendor Dancer Program × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs MANAGING EDITOR BREWSTER SCHOOL DISTRICT OPENINGS CHRONICLE SALES REP MIDDLE SCHOOL INCLUSION TEACHER PART-TIME OFFICE CLERK RESIDENTIAL MAINTENANCE POSITIONS TEMP GROUNDS MAINTENANCE - OK CO FAIRGROUNDS FACILITY ASST MIDDLE SCHOOL TRACK COACH FOOD SERVICE 2 VEHICLE LICENSING DEPUTY K-12 PRINCIPAL ELEMENTARY LIFE SKILLS TEACHER RESIDENTIAL and COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION and REHAB POSITIONS NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON ORCHARD MANAGER 911 DISPATCHERS NESPELEM SCHOOL DISTRICT #14 - OPEN POSITIONS FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS ADVANCE PRESCHOOL/K-2ND GRADE INCLUSION TEACHER SCHOOL BUS DRIVER TEMP/SEASONAL MAINTENANCE WORKER - CITY OF TONASKET CLERK III NORTH VALLEY HOSPITAL OPEN POSITIONS JANITORIAL & MAINTENANCE ASSISTANT GROUND WORKER LEGAL SECRETARY II - 2 POSITIONS OPEN CASHIER - FULL-TIME & SALES/CASHIER - PART-TIME Latest News Powwow set for April 9 at WSU Bear girls, Mustang boys take thirds This week in sports Okanogan tops Liberty Bell twice Clark records week’s high pinochle score Omak hits the links for season opener Fishing tourney set for April 9-10 Color Walk planned May 21 in Omak Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSilk Sonic Opens the 2022 Grammys With Funk and Flair (VIDEO)Jay Lester StaggsDillon Shawn GreggAmy Sue Gray StewartKatheryn Winnick found it 'very challenging' to film The Dark Tower because of 'budget issues'Jack O’BryanSharon Lea (Gallaher) HolmdahlChester Paul RadajewskiKeith Wilfred HoleCulp leaves the Superior Court bench tomorrow Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
