dan

Dan Nanamkin performs for students during a March program at the Omak Performing Arts Center.

 Joseph Claypoole | The Chronicle

PULLMAN – The Pah-Loots-Puu powwow is set for April 9 at Washington State University’s Beasley Coliseum.

Two grand entry dancing competitions are scheduled to start at noon and 6 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.

Master of ceremonies will be Fred Hill and the arena director is Dan Nanamkin. Hahots Shebala will be the head man dancer and Meilani Decker the head woman dancer.

Host drum is Buffalo Hill Singers.

The program will be the first Pah-Loots-Puu since COVID-19 shutdown mandates were initiated more than two years ago.

Arts and crafts vendors are available.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.