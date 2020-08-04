OKANOGAN - Initial primary election returns show incumbent Chris Branch is leading over Republican challenger Shauna Beeman in the Okanogan County Commissioner District 1 race.
Branch received 1,140 votes, or 55.88 percent, in the first count of ballots Tuesday night. Beeman garnered 833 votes, or 43.28 percent.
In the Okanogan County Commissioner District 2 race, Democrat Katie Haven narrowly leads over incumbent Republican Andy Hover.
Haven received 1,570 votes, or 51.42 percent. Hover garnered 1,468 votes, or 48.08 percent.
Both candidates in each district will advance to the general election in November.
According to the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 8,394 ballots were counted Tuesday night with a voter turnout of about 34.81 percent.
A second ballot count is planned at 5 p.m. Aug. 7.
The election will be certified Aug. 18.
For complete Okanogan County results, click here.
Statewide results can be found here.
Ferry County results are available here.
