OKANOGAN – Property tax owners get an extra day this year to pay their property taxes and irrigation assessments.
Taxes and assessments normally are due Oct. 31, but that date is on a Sunday this year so they’re Monday, Nov. 1, instead, according to Leah McCormack, Okanogan County treasurer.
Taxes must be postmarked or paid by credit card on or before Nov. 1. Interest will start accruing Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 1 percent per month.
Payments may be mailed to the Okanogan County Treasurer, P.O. Box 111, Okanogan, WA 98840.
Credit card payments may be made at www.okanogancounty.org/government/treasurer or by calling 877-737-4772. Customer service is available at 888-891-6064 Option 1.
A convenience fee will be applied to the credit card.
Payments also will be made in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25 through Nov. 1.
