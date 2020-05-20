OMAK — A petition to name a creek in the North Cascades after longtime Chronicle columnist, reporter and photographer Elizabeth Widel remains under consideration by the state Committee on Geographic Names.
The unnamed creek includes a main waterfall and side waterfall, and passes under Highway 20 at about milepost 143 near the East Creek turnoff on the North Cascades Highway, said Marsha Aufenkamp, Widel’s friend and primary proponent of the name designation. The three-mile-long creek flows into Granite Creek.
Aufenkamp filed the naming request in 2018. Under rules governing the committee, a person being honored with a geographic feature must be deceased for at least five years before a proposal will be considered. That means the board would not formally consider the Elizabeth Creek proposal until October 2022.
Widel, a longtime Omak resident and columnist for The Chronicle, died Oct. 24, 2017, at age 100. She enjoyed travel and geology, and wrote 3,154 installments of her column, Exploring the Okanogan.
The North Cascades held special interest for Widel, who frequently visited the area both before the state’s northernmost Cascades highway opened in 1972 and after. She marveled at the engineering required to build a road through such rugged peaks and was awed by the area’s mountains, streams and wildlife.
The creek “is located in the heart of the rugged North Cascades mountains and was mostly inaccessible until completion of the North Cascades Highway in 1972,” said Aufenkamp’s proposal. “The creek may have been used by natives, miners, surveyors and explorers that passed through the Granite Creek Valley heading east or west through the mountains prior to that time.”
It is now crossed by Highway 20 “and is viewed by countless travelers as they enjoy navigating the scenic byway,” the proposal said.
Aufenkamp noted Widel especially loved the North Cascades and featured sights along the highway in her column numerous times over the years.
“Aug. 26, 2015, her column highlighted a waterfall she had noted many times, an impressive cascade on an ‘unnamed creek’ at milepost 143. This is the creek we wish to name in her honor,” the proposal said.
She said naming the creek in Widel’s honor “will serve to recognize the contributions of Elizabeth Widel to the local community and her long career chronicling the many and varied natural and cultural features of Okanogan County and vicinity.”
The proposal was accompanied by a petition bearing signatures of more than 80 of Widel’s family, friends, co-workers and acquaintances.
The creek lies within Skagit and Whatcom counties.
More information on the proposal is on the committee’s page within the state Department of Natural Resources website. A recent check of the page indicates some material is inaccessible during the coronavirus shutdown.
Project comments may be sent to the Washington State Committee on Geographic Names, P.O. Box 47030, Olympia, WA 98504-7030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.