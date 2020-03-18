OKANOGAN - The Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office, in consultation with other county elected officials, will be closed to walk-in public visits starting March 18, until further notice.
The office remains in operation and continues to work diligently to ensure public safety.
“Consistent with the State of Emergency issued by Washington state Governor Jay Inslee, I believe that this action is necessary in order to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus,” Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma said Wednesday morning. “The Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office’s duty and mission is to protect Okanogan County residents and staff. Putting the public in continued close contact with each other, as a result of the design of our older buildings, goes contrary to all guidance being given by national, state, and local health authorities.
“My staff and I will continue to monitor this constantly changing situation and will adjust policies and responses to current conditions as they are warranted,” he said. “Staying home when sick, practicing appropriate social distancing and diligent hand-washing remain the most effective way to stop the spread of this virus.”
Noma said his office is committed to the health and safety of local residents.
“Closing our offices to the public is not an easy decision for an elected official to make when my job is to serve the residents of Okanogan County,” he said. “At the same time, I believe by closing our office to the public, we are acting in accordance with the measures put forth by medical professionals, the governor, and the (state) Department of Health.
“Okanogan County has literally been through fires and floods,” he said. “We will certainly manage our way through this pandemic.”
Noma said he appreciates - and encourages - residents to “stay strong and continue following the recommendations” of health officials.
He said his offices is still operational and doing business. Residents can contact the Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office at 509-422-7280 or online.
