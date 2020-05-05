OKANOGAN - Fifteen free, free drive-in Internet hot spots are being installed throughout the county, especially for students working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Basics of the plan were shared during the April 27 Okanogan County Public Utility District commission meeting by Director of Power Resources and Broadband Services Ron Gadeberg.
Working with schools, the PUD has identified the 15 locations based on availability on the district’s network and the local need for access.
The idea of drive-up Wi-Fi - or “drive-fi” - connections is that anyone can drive to an access point, download and/or upload needed schoolwork, and then drive away when done. Each location has about a 300-foot range for connectivity.
Wi-Fi units arrived April 27, and staff are working on programming them and planning an installation schedule, said PUD officials. Once deployed, the sites will be available most likely through the summer, then could be removed if school resumes as usual in the fall.
The PUD will work closely with schools to help share information on the drive-fi sites as they become available.
In other COVID-19 updates, General Manager Steve Taylor said staff will continue to adapt schedules to provide essential services while observing social distancing and extra sanitation processes.
Those who can telecommute will continue to do so for a while. Changes to PUD schedules that affect the public will be posted on the district’s website and Facebook.
So far, the PUD has approximately 390 past due accounts amounting to more than $73,000 in bills. The district has waived more than $5,000 in late fees since the COVID-19 restrictions have been in place.
In other business, the board:
-Heard from Director of Finance and Accounting Janet Crossland that the final Federal Energy Management Agency payment for the Okanogan Complex fires was scheduled to arrive April 27. The final amount due is more than $600,000.
-Heard that an outage on April 23, in which 3,000 customers were without electricity, was the result of a failed recloser in the Tonasket substation. Crews switched power to a different circuit, and were working on making a full repair without having an additional outage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.