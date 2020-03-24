OKANOGAN – The May 1 electric rate increase planned by the Okanogan County Public Utility District has been suspended.
During a special meeting March 23, PUD commissioners also authorized staff to suspend disconnections for non-payment, and to work with customers to waive late fees and make payment arrangements.
The board met via teleconference March 23, with a phone-in option for the public.
The district declared a state of emergency because of the COVID-19 virus, authorizing General Manager Steve Taylor to make decisions that provide for the safety of employees and serve customers.
The district will work with customers on a case-by-case basis through customer service representatives, who are still available over the phone even though the offices remain closed to the public.
“For anyone with outstanding debt to the district, please call us and let us help you,” Taylor said during the teleconference.
Monday’s resolution suspended the previously approved 2 percent revenue increase scheduled for May 1 until the board votes again to reinstate it.
Commissioner Scott Vejraska said he believed it was the right thing to do, and said he appreciates staff efforts to adjust their budgets and project timelines to make it work.
Commissioner Bill Colyar said the district needs to be sensitive to ratepayers and put them at ease that “nobody is going to turn their power off” during an already difficult time.
Taylor added that while people are spending more time at home, they may see higher power usage and, therefore, higher bills. He encouraged all customers to take conservation measures.
The next board meeting will be at 3 p.m. Monday, March 30, and will be via teleconference again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.