OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Public Utility District is warning people of a scam in which the caller claims to be from the utility and seeks immediate payment.
The PUD never demands immediate payment over the phone, said district spokeswoman Sheila Corson.
The scammer’s number shows up as being from the 509 area code, and the caller threatens power shutoff if payment isn’t made.
“If you ever get a call like that, hang up and call our office,” said Corson.
