SPOKANE – A hydrologic outlook has been issued for parts of Washington and Idaho following a large spurt of rain in the area on Thursday and forecasts for even more over the weekend.
The hydrologic outlook comes with a minor – second lowest risk level – weather risk outlook due to relatively heavy and consistent rain. The National Weather Service, the group who issued the outlook, has high confidence for heavy rain through the weekend, increasing risks for flooding in rivers and creeks as well as mud and/or rockslides in burn scar areas.
Saturday and Sunday are also expected to bring thunderstorms. Eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle are receiving the same warnings, though without much risk for heavy thunderstorms.
The Cascade Crest area has already received one to one and a half inches of rain in the past 24 hours, according to the weather service. With rain expected to continue falling, flood risk around rivers is becoming a real threat.
The Stehekin River, at Stehekin, is already at minor a minor flood stage level with a depth of 24.41 feet. Levels are forecasted to climb just a few more inches before dropping sometime Saturday.
The Okanogan River, with readings in Tonasket, has been flirting with the action stage (when groups begin to look at possible mitigation preparation) the entire week, averaging around 14 feet in depth. The National Weather Service has forecasted levels to reach around 14.75 feet late Sunday into early Monday, just shy of hitting the minor flood stage.
Near Pateros, readings for the Methow River peaked early this past week at 8.31 feet and isn’t expected to breach the action stage. Readings for the river in Winthrop are also well within the normal range, nowhere near the action stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.