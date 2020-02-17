OROVILLE – Emily Rawley was all smiles Monday night as she was named 2020 May Festival Queen.
“Oh, my goodness,” she said after results were announced.
Rawley, 17, is a junior at Oroville High School and the daughter of Bruce and Rachel Rawley.
“May Day is such a special day,” she said. “You get to see the whole community come together for just one day. Every since I was little, I’ve always participated in the parade; I want little girls to look up to me, the same way I looked up to them (past royalty).”
Rawley has played sports most of her life and is involved with Upward Bound and Gear Up. She is also a Running Start student through Wenatchee Valley College.
She said she is looking forward to representing her community during the annual festival, set for May 8-9.
Rawley’s grandfather, Dale Rawley, said her being named queen is “beautiful.”
“I’m very, very proud,” he said. “You don’t think about this in a million years.”
Emily Rawley’s father, Bruce Rawley, agreed.
“I’m speechless,” he said. “It’s great. I’m very proud.”
Rawley competed against Casey Tood, Emma Bocook, Maddie Martin, Melinda Clark and Victoria Castrejon.
Bocook and Castrejon were named princesses.
The six candidates presented prepared speeches and answered impromptu questions ranging from what three items they would take on a deserted island to lessons learned they will pass on to their children someday.
Judges included Marilee Nielsen, Angela Nelson, Gillian Butler, Eric Brown and Robin Brown. Judges’ votes counted for 65 percent and audience votes counted for 35 percent.
Candidates were judged on speeches, poise and impromptu questions.
Bocook, 17, is a student at Oroville High School and also attends Running Start through Wenatchee Valley College.
She enjoys sports and plans to attend Western Washington University to pursue a career in marine biology.
Bocook is the daughter of Josh and Joey Bocook.
Castrejon, 16, has participated in many clubs including Be the Change Club and Future Business Leaders of America.
She has served as class secretary, is a member of Upward Bound, and is attending Running Start through Wenatchee Valley College.
Castrejon is the daughter of Antonio and Belinda Castrejon.
Clark, 17, is a lifelong Oroville resident.
She attends Running Start though Wenatchee Valley College and is a high school varsity wrestler.
She is the daughter of Debra and Craig Range, and Vince Clark.
Martin said she enjoys sports and has served as associated student body treasurer for her class.
She is the daughter of Shelly and Brian Martin.
Todd, 17, is a Running Start student through Wenatchee Valley College and is a lifelong Oroville resident.
She enjoys cheerleading and plans to make a career as a speech pathologist.
Todd-Hirst is the daughter of April Fry and Gary Hirst.
The queen and her court of princesses will be crowned at 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Oroville High School.
The 86th annual parade and festivities will take place May 9 along Main Street. This year’s theme is “Sailing into the Future.”
