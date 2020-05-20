OMAK — In 2000, on the occasion of The Chronicle’s 90th anniversary, former publisher Mary Koch wrote about what she and other former publishers considered the biggest story covered by the paper to that point.
But in the past decade, a few other stories have emerged to rival the Goldmark trial as the biggest covered by The Chronicle.
In July 2014 came the Carlton Complex fire, with four lightning-caused fires combining to become the state’s largest wildfire to that point. The blaze raced across an area from Winthrop to Pateros and Brewster, and east across Loup Loup Pass to the Chiliwist and Malott, with flames jumping the Okanogan River onto the Colville Indian Reservation.
The blaze burned across 256,108 acres — an area of about 400 square miles or 7.6 percent of the land in Okanogan County. Two deaths were attributed to the blaze, one from a stroke and another from a fall while the men were fighting fire on their own properties.
An estimated 700-1,000 cattle were killed, along with wildlife and pets.
The blaze destroyed 237 homes in four school districts, along with 53 cabins and numerous barns, sheds, garages and other out-buildings, plus road, electrical, fiber optics, telephone and water infrastructure. Assessed value of structures lost topped $27.86 million.
Right on the Carlton fire’s heels came the Okanogan Complex, North Star and Tunk Block fires in 2015.
The fires burned 522,920 acres combined. In Ferry County, the Kettle Complex burned 76,392 acres, plus more acreage in the North Star Fire.
In Okanogan County, the fires destroyed 96 homes, 95 cabins, 20 detached garages and shops, and 92 outbuildings (equipment sheds, hay covers, storage sheds and others) for an assessed value of $11.1 million in losses.
Three firefighters were killed and several others injured, one severely. The blazes also killed an estimated 3,850 cattle worth $7.7 million.
Flooding came in 2018 as rivers spilled their banks in both counties.
This year brought novel coronavirus, an ongoing pandemic that has killed thousands worldwide including — as of mid-May — two in Okanogan County.
