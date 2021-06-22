SPOKANE – The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the region, calling for record-breaking temperatures this weekend and into next week.
“Record heat will arrive Saturday and may linger into next Wednesday,” meteorologist said Tuesday morning. “Much of the Inland Northwest will experience several days of triple digit temperatures in the afternoon threatening many long-standing records.
“With warm overnight temperatures, homes without air conditioning may remain uncomfortably warm through the night,” officials said. “The combination of excessive heat during the day and unusually warm conditions overnight will push heat risk values into the high or very high category this weekend and early next week.
As hot weather takes hold, officials remind residents to remember the dangers of excessive heat.
According to the National Weather Service, heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the U.S., resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists some hot-weather safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses, injuries and death during hot weather:
• Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
• Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to a shopping mall or public library — even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.
• Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover.
• Cut down on exercise during the heat.
• Wear sunscreen
• Drink plenty of fluids
• Stay informed: Check your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips and to learn about any cooling shelters in your area.
Officials also remind residents that vehicles can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open. While anyone left in a parked car is at risk, children and pets are especially at risk.
According to kidsandcars.org, four child deaths have already been attributed to being in a hot vehicle this year.
The agency reported its most fatalities in 2018, where 54 children died in hot vehicles.
