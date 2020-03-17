PORTLAND, Ore - American Red Cross Oregon-Washington Blood Services is asking healthy, eligible people to donate blood because coronavirus concerns may be preventing people from donating.
Donations of blood and platelets would help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages.
Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply. As the number of coronavirus cases grows, the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease further, said the agency.
“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Blood Services.
“As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”
Appointments may be made by using the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (733-2767) or enabling the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed.
Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood, said Red Cross officials. There are no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, from a transfusion.
Upcoming area blood drives:
-Omak – March 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Omak Elks Lodge, 110 S. Ash St.
-Winthrop March 19, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Barn, 51 Highway 20.
