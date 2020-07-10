OKANOGAN – The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for much of central Washington - including Okanogan and Methow valleys - calling for dry and gusty conditions Saturday, July 11.
“A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly,” meteorologists said. “A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”
Officials said a dry cold front will approach the region Saturday morning and press through late afternoon and evening.
“Temperatures ahead of the front warm into the 90s as humidity levels dry out between 10-20 percent,” officials said. “Southerly winds pickup early Saturday afternoon then swing around to the West with the frontal passage in the late afternoon and evening.”
Meteorologists said winds are expected between 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
The warning will be in effect from noon to 10 p.m. July 11.
