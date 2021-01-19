MOSES LAKE — Members of the North Central Region High School Athletic Directors of Washington have come to a tentative agreement to work toward a common goal of maximizing opportunities for student-athletes.
Moses Lake High School athletic director Loren Sandhop, on behalf of member schools, last week announced the organization’s plans for returning to athletic play under COVID-19 protocols.
The organization spans three districts within the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association and seven athletic leagues.
“The governor’s (Healthy Washington —) Roadmap to Recovery clarified that counties would be lumped by region to gauge phasing” for restarting certain businesses, gatherings and activities, said the announcement.
For the most part, school-sponsored, education-based athletic contests will be allowed to start when a state Department of Health-recognized region is in Phase 2.
All regions now are in Phase 1.
School sports were suspended in March 2020 when schools were shut down because of COVID-19.
Metrics will be evaluated weekly, and will dictate whether teams within that region can play contests, and what the following week’s practice limitations may be, the announcement said.
“The schools have elected to seek this regional opportunity to schedule interscholastic athletic competitions, across classifications, this COVID school year,” said the announcement. “Obviously not all schools carry teams in each of the sports.”
Details are still emerging about how competitive teams will be balanced and the geographic region that spans from the Canadian border to the southernmost tip at the Vernita bridge.
The region includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties.
Tentative season include:
• Fall — Cross country, football, girls’ soccer, girls’ swimming and diving, volleyball. Girls’ slowpitch softball is to be determined.
First practice would be Feb. 22 for most sports and Feb. 16 for football. First competitions would be Feb. 27, with March 4 for football. The season would end April 3.
• Spring — Baseball, boys’ soccer, girls’ fastpitch softball, golf, tennis, track and field.
First practice would be April 5, with competitions starting April 10 and the season ending May 15.
• Winter — Basketball, girls’ bowling, competitive cheerleading, dance and drill, boys’ swimming and diving, wrestling.
First practice would be May 17, with competitions starting May 22. The season would end June 19.
Meanwhile, Okanogan has announced the return of WIAA open practices from 4-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with attendance based on the student’s color grouping — crimson or gray — under the hybrid, in-person education model.
Workouts, planned for Dawson Gym, will follow the latest Phase 1 state COVID-19 guidelines.
School officials said area athletic directors “are exploring all avenues in an effort to provide athletic opportunities” for middle school and high school students.
During a meeting Jan. 6, the WIAA executive board voted to amend its season schedule, moving traditional fall sports to WIAA Season 1 while choosing to review Seasons 2 and 3 at its Jan. 19 meeting.
WIAA Season 1 will span seven weeks, beginning with pre-competition practices Feb. 1 and ending on March 20.
Sports will maintain their previously assigned risk levels. The level of participation for each activity will vary in the new Phase 1 and Phase 2 designations.
“The change in guidelines allows all traditional fall sports to be played in Phase 2 while we still do not have a clear pathway to the high-risk indoor activities of basketball, competitive cheer and dance, and wrestling” said WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman. “With that in mind, moving fall sports to Season 1 will hopefully provide the most opportunities to participate.”
While the executive board will provide a uniform season schedule concluding in regional culminating events, it has granted each WIAA league or district around the state the ability to reschedule seasons to best fit local communities.
