OLYMPIA — The Legislature has set rules for how remote committee testimony will work this session.
Because of COVID-19, the first-ever remote legislative session is set to begin Monday, Jan. 11.
“You have the opportunity to provide written testimony, state your position on a bill or register to testify remotely via videoconference by registering” online at the committee sign-in portion of the Legislature’s website, https://leg.wa.gov/legislature/Pages/Testify.aspx, according to the site.
People also can contact their legislators directly to make their position on a bill known. Contact may be by letter, email, calling the legislator’s Olympia office or calling the legislative hotline, 800-562-6000.
“Legislative hearings are conducted informally,” according to the website. “The rules are somewhat relaxed but are intended to help preserve decorum and allow respectful, courteous debate. Anyone can testify; you do not need formal training.”
Those testifying are asked to prepare their remarks, be brief and direct. Written testimony should not be read.
Since each bill has only one hearing at which testimony will be taken, those planning to speak are asked to be punctual.
Additional testimony information is on the website.
