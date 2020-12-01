OKANOGAN- Turkey omelets got you down? Can’t stand one more plate of Thanksgiving leftovers?
There are ways to use up Turkey Day leftovers that are a bit different and transform those bits of bird, specks of spuds and containers of cranberries into good eats that are nearly unrecognizable from their original forms.
Turkey tacos
Several leftovers from Thursday’s meal can be repurposed to create yummy tacos.
Cube or shred a couple cups of turkey, then add either a teaspoon or two of chili powder (depending on your tolerance for heat) and a half-teaspoon of cumin, or a bit of prepared taco seasoning. Warm this mixture and add a little of water to create a thick sauce.
Place the warmed meat into a taco shell or tortilla, then pile on sliced black olives, some leftover lettuce salad and sliced radishes, along with shredded cheese – cheddar, jack, pepper jack or cotija are good – and top with salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole and/or some sour cream or plain yogurt.
If you’ve made too much cranberry sauce or have a can of whole-berry sauce left over, these tasty bar cookies provide the perfect way to use it up.
Cranberry Crumb Bars
2 1/4 cup flour, divided
1 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats, uncooked
1 cup sugar
1 cup butter, softened
1 can (16 ounces) whole-berry cranberry sauce, or 1 1/2 cups thick homemade sauce
3/4 cup orange marmalade
1/2 cup slivered or sliced almonds
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9- by 13-inch baking pan.
Mix 2 cups flour with oats, sugar and butter until crumbly. Reserve 1 1/2 cups oat mixture; press the remaining mixture into the prepared pan. Bake for 15 minutes.
In a small bowl, mix the cranberry sauce with marmalade, almonds and remaining 1/4 cup flour. (If you’re a little short on cranberry sauce, make up the difference with some jam – cherry, strawberry or raspberry all work well.) Spoon over partially baked oat mixture in pan. Sprinkle with reserved oat mixture.
Bake for another 45 minutes or until golden. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars.
This gem of a recipe comes from one of my grandmothers and is a great way to use up mashed potatoes.
Doughnuts
1 cup mashed potatoes (no roasted garlic, please!)
2 Tablespoons shortening, melted into potatoes while warm
Add enough milk to beat lightly when mashed
1 cup sugar
3 eggs
1 cup milk
3 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
Enough flour to roll stiff, about 3 cups more or less
Cinnamon sugar
Mix wet ingredients, including potatoes, and, separately, dry ingredients. Add the dry to the wet and mix to a thick dough. Roll ¾-inch think and cut with a doughnut cutter.
Fry at 375-400 in deep fat (something with a high smoke point, such as peanut oil), or in a 400-degree electric skillet half full of oil. Don’t forget the holes! Fry until golden, then flip them over.
Don’t let them get too dark, since they will continue to brown a bit once they’re removed from the oil.
Remove from the pan and drain on paper towels. Roll in cinnamon sugar while still warm.
