OMAK — Fifty years ago today, many people around the world were glued to their television sets as the Apollo 11 lunar module set down on the moon and, a few hours later, Neil Armstrong became the first human to set foot on a body other than Earth.
The Chronicle contacted several area residents for their recollections about that day, July 20, 1969. Many of those contacted were young adults or children at the time; all who responded had memories of the mission.
Apollo 11 was launched from Kennedy Space Center on July 16, 1969, with astronauts Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins aboard. The lunar module, carrying Armstrong and Aldrin, landed on the moon four days later, while Collins stayed on the command module orbiting the moon.
For all three, the mission was their second and last space flight. The mission ended July 24 with splashdown in the Pacific Ocean and mission duration of eight days, three hours, 18 minutes and 35 seconds.
The mission culminated the “space race” with the U.S.S.R. and fulfilled the late President John F. Kennedy’s challenge to the country that “before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth.”
Armstrong died Aug. 25, 2012, at age 82. Aldrin is 89 and Collins is 88.
For area residents, the moon landing was everything from a passing interest to a participatory event. They ran the gamut of life in America at the time – students concerned about the Vietnam War, a young military family, a family with a relative in the space program, a farm boy, an international traveler.
Tommye Robbins, Omak, said she remembers seeing the landing, “but I was more interested in the war in Vietnam.”
She said she was in Omak, living with her parents during summer vacation from college.
“I remember Kennedy and his support of the space program, but again I never paid much attention since I don’t have a scientific mind,” she said.
Omak resident Ralph Malone said he always remembers the moon landing date, since it’s also his birthday.
“I drove down to Warden, where my then-girlfriend was living,” he said. “They were wheat farmers, and we were cutting wheat, so we didn’t get to sit around the TV all day.
“We did see Armstrong hop off the lunar lander on the 6 o’clock news from Spokane.”
Curlew Lake resident Bobbi Weller said she, her husband and their young son were in Salt Lake City, Utah, visiting friends they’d met during Fort Ord’s boot camp a few years earlier.
“We were all seated around their TV in their downstairs rec room, and it was absolutely unbelievable that we were actually watching the moon landing live,” she said.
“Fifty years ago, I was 26 years old. I remember feeling very proud that the USA had accomplished such a great feat, and saddened when it was all shut down,” she said.
“At the time, we lived in Seattle and the kids were 5 and 7,” said Omak resident Marsha Aufenkamp, referring to children Tony and Shelly (now LaGrou).
“What made the flight so special for us was my husband’s oldest brother was in the command center in Houston and we got to see Dr. Don (Aufenkamp) celebrate with the others on live TV,” she said.
Don Aufenkamp had a doctorate in nuclear physics.
“I remember how the dignitaries were shown on TV watching from a safe distance. Everyone sure was celebrating,” she said.
Lael Duncan, Tonasket, said she was having dinner with her first love’s family at a pub in Penrith, England.
“The TV was on in the pub and I remember hearing another person on the pub say, ‘Those Americans think they are SO great,’” she said. “I was surprised and offended by his tone, but I was 18 and a guest in the country so I kept my response to myself.
“I do remember being as thrilled by that landing as I was by the flight of Alan Shepard Jr.,” the first American in space.
Marilyn Ries, Okanogan, was in her 20s and recalls the moon shot being “a big deal.”
She got into the spirit of the event with a moon walk of her own.
Ries said she was with a group of friends at the home of Nancy and Petter Ring, who founded the PowderPig ski school for children.
The home was in the hills between Issaquah and North Bend.
“Their two children and the rest of us ‘kids’ had on our Norwegian felt apres-ski boots and walked right along with (Armstrong) on the moon in their living room while watching the landing,” she said. “It was very exciting.”
Carol McMillan, who is retired from teaching at Wenatchee Valley College, was a fourth grade teacher in Oakland, Calif., and was working on her master’s degree at the University of California at Berkeley.
Tensions were high in the wake of student protests over the war, and the campus was under martial law.
“Across the Berkeley hills, isolated in white suburbia, the rest of my family clung to the mythological 1950s culture of TV sitcoms,” she said.
“Without cellphones, and with a nearly total news blackout around the protests, where journalists were clubbed and cameras were smashed, those outside the city could choose to remain oblivious.”
She said she and her parents inhabited opposite sides of the growing chasm dividing the country.
“But on July 20, I joined them, and nearly every other American in living rooms across the country, to watch humans reach another celestial body in space,” she said. “All our eyes were glued to the fuzzy image of an oversized white boot stepping off the bottom rung of the United States’ lunar landing module.
“The dust that puffed around it rose to shroud all our disagreements. For one moment, a country at war with itself stood united in awe.
“One of our own was standing on the moon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.