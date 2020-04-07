OLYMPIA - New claims for unemployment benefits statewide soared to a record 181,975 for the week of March 22-28, according to the state Employment Security Department.
The unprecedented number, attributed to job losses related to the coronavirus pandemic, represents a 3,513 percent increase from the same week a year earlier and a 41 percent increase from the previous week, said state officials.
In Okanogan County, there were 524 initial unemployment claims for the week of March 22-28, up from 357 the week before and 78 for the week of March 8-14. The year’s low came the week of Feb. 23-29, when 44 new claims were filed.
Ferry County had 55 initial claims for the week of March 22-28, up from 20 the previous week and eight for the week of March 8-14. The low for the year so far came during the week of Feb. 23-29, when two claims were filed.
Statewide, the March 22-28 figure was seven times the peak week during the 2008-09 recession, with 26,075 weekly initial claims. Including the ongoing weekly claims that were filed, the department saw roughly 350,000 claims come into its claims center last week.
“These numbers suggest two contrasting points - one, that more and more businesses and individuals are abiding by the stay home, stay healthy order, which is critical for the health of our fellow Washingtonians, and two, this virus is having a profoundly negative impact on our economic health, and that Washington businesses and workers are hurting like never before,” said Employment Security Commissioner Suzi LeVine.
So far, the department has put more than $67 million into people’s pockets and into the state economy since the start of the COVID-19 crisis - between March 15 and March 28, said LeVine.
“This weekly amount will only grow as we expect weekly new claims to rise even further,” she said.
