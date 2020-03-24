OKANOGAN — A Running Start information session planned March 31 at Okanogan High School has been canceled, but an information session can be accessed online.
Participation in the information session is required to become a Running Start college student. The online session is at www.wvc.edu/runningstart.
Students can watch a video and follow steps to sign up. A link for Accuplacer testing is on the site, too.
Information is available from Maria Monroe, director of concurrent enrollment programs, 509-682-6848 or MMonroe@wvc.edu.
