TONASKET — The Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club voted during a meeting last week to retain the volunteer services of the Samaritan Riders Okanogan at the concession stand for this year’s Founders’ Day Rodeo and Truck and Tractor Pulls.
The non-profit Samaritan Riders were awarded 40 percent of the profits from their work at last year’s concession stands, and the split will remain the same this year.
The group reported the 40 percent split from the rodeo and tractor pull in 2019 provided a financial boost toward purchase of an ADA accessible van for Kira Flemetis.
They reported funds from the Demolition Derby provided nearly $900 of the $1,100 raised for the Beyers Christmas Tree of Giving Fundraiser last year, which provided for 36 local children.
Robert Johansen, former site secretary/treasurer of the Samaritan Riders, said the club would supply manpower for upcoming work parties.
It remains undecided if the Comancheros will host a demolition derby this year. The club agreed to purchase insurance for all events this year, and VIP Insurance will reimburse monies for any events that do not occur.
Rodeo Chairman Roger Sawyer reported he and Bert Beeman met with Okanogan County Health District regarding adding an additional sink to the concession stand.
Secretary Lori Sawyer presented proposed changes to the bylaws, to be voted on at the next regular meeting. Suggested amendments include contacting members by email or other electronic avenues when possible in order to save money on postage.
Board member and auction chairwoman Beverly Montayne requested assistance from members in obtaining donations for the upcoming auction from outlying communities including Oroville, Riverside, Omak and Okanogan. The Comancheros’ annual auction will be March 21 at the Tonasket Eagles.
In other business, the Comancheros:
• Heard a financial report from Treasurer Ashley Fry.
• Heard royalty reports from Tonasket Queen Dellinger and Princess Madison Miller
The club elected officers last month, selecting Lloyd Caton Jr. as president, Darren Curtis as vice president, Fry as treasurer and Lori Sawyer as secretary. Board of directors include Beverly Montayne, Josh Kuhlmann, Jackie Lusk and Roger Sawyer.
The next Comancheros meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at The Kuhler, 302 S. Whitcomb Ave.
